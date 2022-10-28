Gordon Ramsay and Luke Evans are just some of the stars who lounged on their sofas for a special edition of Celebrity Gogglebox to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer on Friday, 28 October.

The chef was accompanied by his daughter Tilly Ramsay, who told him during filming that she “finally” has a boyfriend - much to her dad’s delight.

Other stars on the show included Tom Daley and Spice Girl Mel B.

The celebrities took part in the show to raise money for the charity, which raises funds for cancer research.

