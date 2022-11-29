Trailer gives first look at Channel 4’s Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama

The first trailer for Channel 4’s drama series depicting the “Wagatha Christie” trial has been released.

Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama will star Chanel Creswell as Coleen Rooney and Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy.

In this twenty-second teaser trailer, a voiceover reads out the beginning of Coleen’s shock social media post which kicked the whole saga off.

“For a few years now someone who I trusted has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts.”

Rebekah Vardy, portrayed by Natalia Tena, is then shown taking the stand in court.

