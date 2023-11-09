Chris Kamara breaks down in tears as he shares battle with rare speech condition

Chris Kamara broke down in tears as he spoke of the initial shame he felt about his speech apraxia diagnosis.

The condition affects speech, balance, dexterity, and strength.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (9 November), he said: “I thought it defined me, so my apologies to everybody out there who's got a speech condition because it doesn't define who you are.

“I get upset talking about it because I was in denial, I was ashamed that I couldn’t speak.”

Kamara then became visibly emotional and started to cry, before he was comforted by presenter Susanna Reid.

She said: “You have got nothing to be ashamed of. Just let me take your hand. You have done so much to inspire other people.”