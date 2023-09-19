Chris Tarrant has recalled sharing a conversation with Terry Wogan about “never doing a day’s work” as he celebrates 50 years of broadcasting.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday 19 September, the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host told Sally Nugent that he doesn’t consider working in TV and radio a “proper job”.

“Dear old Terry Wogan, one of the nicest, kindest men I’ve ever met, once said to me: ‘Do you know, I’ve never done a day’s work since I left the bank in Dublin,’” Tarrant recalled in an Irish accent, as he explained that he has had a “great time” as a broadcaster.