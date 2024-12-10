Cillian Murphy ‘returns’ in first 28 Years Later trailer as creepy character

A zombified Cillian Murphy appeared to be in the first 28 Years Later trailer released on Tuesday, 10 December.

The Oppenheimer star, 48, played lead character Jim in the 2002 original film 28 Days Later.

Though he is not listed as an official cast member in the promotional material, fans of the Danny Boyle movie pointed out that a zombie looked eerily similar to the Irish actor in a new trailer for the third instalment.

Murphy told The Independent in 2023 that he would be interested in returning for the third film.