Stanley Tucci and Priyanka Chopra spotted filming Citadel scene on London street

Priyanka Chopra and Stanley Tucci were spotted filming an intense scene for Citadel season two in London on Wednesday (25 September).

In a video shared by Neha Mohan on social media, the pair are seen arguing on the streets of the capital.

Between the scenes, Chopra was also caught on camera laughing on the pavement.

“I was walking through Shoreditch yesterday when I stumbled upon filming!” Mohan wrote, captioning the footage.

The first series of Citadel, an American spy-action television series, was one of the most expensive television shows of all time with a production budget of $300 million (£224m).