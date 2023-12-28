Coldplay’s Chris Martin on how being environmentally friendly ‘makes business sense’

Chris Martin said that Coldplay being environmentally friendly is a decision that “makes business sense.”

Speaking to Ellie Goulding on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, on Thursday 28 December, the Coldplay frontman said: “What we’re trying to do is actually not advocate at all but just prove that it makes business sense because that’s where we feel you’ll really get people to change, like ‘Hey you can make more money.’”

Coldplay began embarking on an eco-friendly tour, announcing in 2019 that they would not tour until they found a way to travel without harming the environment.

The band announced in June of this year that their most recent tour emitted 50 per cent less carbon emissions compared to their tour in 2016 and 2017.