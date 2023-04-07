Rapper Coolio’s cause of death revealed

The cause of death of the rapper Coolio has been revealed following his death aged 59 last September.

It was confirmed that the artist, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died from a drug overdose.

According to his manager, he had fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamines in his system at the time of his death.

He had been suffering from heart disease and asthma in the lead-up to his passing.

The coroner's office deemed his death accidental.

