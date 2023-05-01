The public have got their first inside look at the Windsor Castle coronation concert stage to celebrate King Charles III officially becoming monarch.

A-listers including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Take That are all in final preparations as they get ready to take to the stage this Sunday (7 May) at around 20:00 BST.

The covered stage, which has multiple platforms coming off it, also has levels, to accommodate for the 74-piece classical orchestra which will be playing.

