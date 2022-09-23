Daisy May Cooper fans ‘will love’ Am I Being Unreasonable?

Binge or Bin host Ellie Harrison has been binging BBC 1 comedy-drama Am I Being Unreasonable?, saying that it feels “like nothing I’ve seen before” and “is something Daisy May Cooper fans will love.”

Cooper’s twisted comedy follows the story of grieving and unfulfilled Nic (Cooper), whose dark secrets start to bubble up after meeting new mum at the school gates Jen (Seline Hizli).

Ellie says her only criticism of the show is that it “feels too short”.

Watch the full episode on Independent TV.