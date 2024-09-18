Anna Delvey debuts sparkly ankle monitor on Dancing With The Stars

Anna Delvey wore a sparkly ankle tag for her first appearance on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, 17 September.

The convicted con artist, who was the subject of the Netflix series Inventing Anna detailing her crimes, danced the Cha Cha to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” with professional partner Ezra Sosa on the US spin-off from the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing format.

Delvey - real name Anna Sorokin - was convicted in 2019 of stealing $275,000 from hotels, banks, and individuals while posing as a fake heiress.

She wears an ankle monitor due to being under house arrest in New York City following immigration court proceedings.