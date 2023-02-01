Dave Bautista responds to suggestion he could play Bane in new DC universe

Dave Bautista has confirmed he has held talks with James Gunn about playing Bane in the DC universe, but confirmed he won’t be portraying the character.

The actor, 54, previously admitted his desire to take on the role and fans believed the opportunity could arise after Gunn - who directed Guardians of the Galaxy - took charge of DC Studios.

However, Bautista now believes Bane should be portrayed by a “younger and fresher” star.

He added he doesn’t believe we would “bring justice” to the role at this point in his career.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.