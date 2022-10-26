Filmmaker James Gunn and Peter Safran to run DC Studios for Warner Bros

James Gunn, the director behind Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Suicide Squad” is set to run DC Studios for Warner Bros, along with veteran executive Peter Safran.

They have been named as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios, which will replace DC Films from 1 November.

In a joint statement, the pair said: “We’re honoured to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children.

“We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”

Sign up for our newsletters.