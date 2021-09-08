The final trailer for Death Stranding Director’s Cut has released and it was edited by the game’s director, Hideo Kojima, himself. The trailer shows various snippets of gameplay and story, including some of the new additions for the director’s cut like the gun range and race course.

The original Death Stranding released in 2019 and was the first game from Kojima Productions. Norman Reedus plays courier Sam Bridges who must make deliveries across a post-apocalyptic United States. The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen and Guillermo del Toro.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut releases exclusively for PlayStation 5 on 24 September.