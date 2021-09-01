According to actor Norman Reedus, negotiations have begun for a sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding. Speaking with AdoroCinema (via IGN Brasil), he said “I think we’re doing a second Death Stranding. [The game] is in negotiations right now.”

Reedus starred in Death Stranding as main character Sam Bridges, a courier tasked with making deliveries across a post-apocalyptic America. Directed by Hideo Kojima, the game was successful enough to warrant receiving a sequel. In July, developer Kojima Productions stated that the game had sold five million copies worldwide.