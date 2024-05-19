Water cannon used to disperse anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv

Authorities used a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv on Saturday night (18 May).

The protesters were demanding the release of all hostages held in Gaza, calling for new elections and also calling for Benjamin Netanyahu to resign.

It came shortly after Benny Gantz, a popular centrist member of Israel’s three-member war cabinet, threatened to resign from the government if it does not adopt a new plan in three weeks’ time for the war in Gaza, a decision that would leave Prime Minister Netanyahu more reliant on far-right allies.