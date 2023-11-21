K-pop band BTS partner with Disney+ to bring fans new docuseries

K-pop band BTS have partnered with Disney+ to bring fans a new docuseries.

Across eight episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, viewers can expect an “in-depth journey across the band’s 10-year career, highlighting their highs and lows”.

The fly-on-the-wall style series also includes never-before-seen interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments.

BTS - comprising of Jungkook, RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, V and Jimin - will go back to their formation and beyond with “highly personal moments” also teased for the documentary.

A launch date of 20 December has also been announced.