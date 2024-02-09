Disney+ loses more than one million subscribers following price hike

Disney+ lost 1.3 million subscribers in the final quarter of 2023, following a price increase.

The news was shared during its latest quarterly earnings announcement, revealing that Disney+ went from 112.6 million subscribers on 30 September 2023 to 111.3 million on 30 December 2023.

“While subscriber growth will vary from quarter to quarter, we are confident in our prospects for ongoing sub growth over the longer term,” Hugh Johnston, Disney’s chief financial officer, said.

In the UK, Disney+ overhauled its pricing system in November and the cheapest monthly subscription now includes adverts.