More than 1.5 million lamps lit to celebrate Diwali in Indian city

More than 1.5m oil lamps were lit in the north Indian city of Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali on Sunday, 23 October.

The city retained a Guinness World Record by keeping the lamps burning for 45 minutes.

Diwali is the festival of lights, celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world to mark new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil.

The date of the festival changes each year, but it usually takes place between October and November.

It is celebrated for five days, with this year’s main day of celebration on 24 October.

