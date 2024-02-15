Dragons’ Den stars clash over crisps and chocolate: ‘You are boring’

Dragons’ Den stars Peter Jones and Steven Bartlett clashed over an entrepreneur’s “unique” crisps and chocolate pitch.

Maria Antoniou’s Bar of Crisps - which as the name suggests combines the two snacks - split opinion among the Dragons.

“I don’t really get it. The chocolate was okay, but putting the crisps in there was slightly weird,” Bartlett said, questioning the idea.

“You are literally so boring,” Jones responded, before backing the product.

“I’m the most important person in the room right now, because I’m the one that loves it, genuinely.”

Despite appearing to impress at least one Dragon, entrepreneur Maria eventually walked away with no offers.