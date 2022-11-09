Drake and 21 Savage sued after using fake Vogue cover to promote album

Rappers Drake and 21 Savage are being sued after they used mock-ups of Vogue covers to promote their album.

Ahead of the release of their project Her Loss, the pair posted images to their socials depicting themselves on the cover of the iconic magazine.

Their joint post read: “Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!!! ... Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment.”

Publishers Conde Nast have accused the musicians of using Vogue to hype up their album without their permission.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.