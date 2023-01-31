Nia Long reveals reason she was rejected from Charlie’s Angels

Nia Long has revealed the reason she was rejected from the Charlie’s Angels cast.

The Hollywood star explained that she was told her eyebrows were “too sophisticated” and that she looked “too old” next to Drew Barrymore.

However Long believes the film, released in 2000, was actually scared to cast a Black woman.

“Now that I’m older and wiser... I think what was happening during that time, there was all these conversations about diversity but people weren’t really pulling the trigger,” she explained.

