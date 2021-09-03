British pop star Dua Lipa will not be in attendance at this year’s Met Gala due to the fact that she’s filming an upcoming spy thriller Argylle, according to reports.

Missing one of fashion’s biggest nights to make your film debut is a good enough excuse, in fairness, with the singer reportedly also providing part of the soundtrack for the Matthew Vaughn movie.

Filming for Argylle reportedly kicked off last month, with the blockbuster also including such A-list names as Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell and Samuel L. Jackson.