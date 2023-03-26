Dwayne Johnson shares hilarious results of ‘makeover’ from young daughters

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared an adorable clip of his young daughters giving him a ‘makeover’.

Seven-year-old Jasmine and four-year-old Tiana cover their father’s entire shaved head with pink lipstick, before adding an eyeliner moustache.

“I don’t need more makeup, I think I’m good,” he jokes to them.

The actor shared in the caption of the Instagram video that he had to cancel a Zoom meeting because he didn’t realise how badly it would stain.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.