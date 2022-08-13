Frankie Boyle said that many of the acts performing at the Edinburgh Fringe are “parasites” as he discussed elitism within the annual Scottish arts festival.

Appearing in the BBC documentary The Fringe, Fame and Me, the comedian said: “Think of how much more it could be if it was democratised, if you actually had voices from all the different parts of the country if you actually had a proper representation of class and race."

He added: “Most of the people you want to hear from can’t come here and lots of the people who are here bringing those shows are parasites.”

