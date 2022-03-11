Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome second child together

Elon Musk and Grimes have secretly welcomed their second child together via surrogate.

In a recent Vanity Fair cover story published on March 10, the rapper revealed she and her billionaire partner now have a daughter.

Their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, was born in December 2021 and the couple used a surrogate.

They refer to their baby daughter as Y, similarly to how they refer to one-year-old son, X Æ A-XII, as X.

Despite the pair announcing a split in September 2021, the Vanity Fair interview sees Grimes announce they have reconciled.

