How Elon Musk plans to merge humans with AI

Elon Musk's outgoing approach to technology has led us to a new generation of smart vehicles and ways of living.

Next on his wish list? Merging humans with tech, and levelling-up the next generation of AI (artificial intelligence).

He's already founded Neuralink, who are developing a brain implant that will allow humans to interface directly with smart devices, allowing you to control, type, and tap using just your thoughts.

Neuralink are already looking forward to clinical trials, which could change the lives of those living with neurological disorders.

