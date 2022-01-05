Emma Watson accused of antisemitism after posting in support of Palestinians

Actress Emma Watson has been accused of antisemitism after a picture was posted to her Instagram showing solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Israel’s former ambassador to the UN Danny Danon retweeted Watson’s post with the caption: “10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite”.

Ms Watson’s Instagram photo was a repost from the Bad Activist Collective’s account and captured people marching and holding ‘Free Palestine’ posters.

“Solidarity is a verb” was superimposed onto the image.

Tory peer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi slammed Mr Danon's comments as "appalling".

She added: “Showing solidarity with Palestinians is not antisemitism"

