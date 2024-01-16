Kieran Culkin reveals sweet place he keeps his Golden Globe award

Kieran Culkin has revealed he keeps in Golden Globe award in a very sweet place.

The Succession star scooped the gong for best actor in a drama TV series earlier this month and has since shared that it sits in a very special place at home - alongside two Sesame Street characters.

“My kids have these two little stuffies of Bert and Ernie, so the Globe is currently between Bert and Ernie,” Culkin told Variety on the Emmy Awards red carpet.

Culkin and wife Jazz Charton are parents to son Wilder Wolf, 2, and daughter Kinsey Sioux, 4.