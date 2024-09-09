Dick Van Dyke revealed what he wants to be remembered for following his Creative Arts Emmy win this weekend.

The iconic actor, aged 98, is now tied as the oldest winner of a Creative Arts Emmy alongside late comedic legend Norman Lear.

When asked how he’d like to be remembered on the red carpet after the show, Van Dyke offered a simple answer.

“For laughter, I hope for making people laugh for 75 years,” he said.

“I can’t believe it and I’m still here, performing. I’m looking for work if anybody has,” he joked.

Van Dyke won the Emmy for outstanding variety special for his show Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.