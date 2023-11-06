English Teacher perform their song ‘I’m Not Crying’

Leeds quartet English Teacher stopped by the Music Box studio, kicking off a new season of live music performances with a blistering rendition of “I’m Not Crying”.

Formed in 2020 at Leeds Conservatoire, the band are rapidly building their reputation for smart, ambitious rock music. Catch them on the remainder of their UK tour, as well as their two US dates in November 2023.

