Marvel Studios’ Eternals has been pulled from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait cinemas with sources suggesting the decision was likely made over the inclusion of a same-sex couple, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR revealed that the film was understood to have been met with a series of edit requests by the local censors, edits that Disney was not willing to make.

The film features the MCU’s first gay superhero and in one scene, the character, Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry), and his on-screen husband, Ben (Haaz Sleiman), share a passionate kiss.

