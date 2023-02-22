The four hosts for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest have been announced.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will present the semi-finals on 9 and 11 May alongside Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina and Alesha Dixon.

Graham Norton will then join the trio for the grand final on Saturday 13 May.

Emmy-award winning actress Waddingham said it was “a great privilege” to be involved in this year’s competition, which will take place in Liverpool.

“It’s one of the world’s greatest music festivals,” she said of Eurovision.

