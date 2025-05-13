Celine Dion makes rare public statement in special Eurovision message

Celine Dion read out a special message during Eurovision's semi-final on Tuesday, 13 May,

The Canadian singer represented Switzerland in Dublin in the 1988 contest, winning with "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi".

Speculation had mounted that Dion might appear at this year's contest, following Switzerland's victory in 2024 which was their first since Dion's own triumph.

"I’d love nothing more than to be with you in Basel right now," Dion told fans.

Dion has rarely made public appearances and curtailed her touring schedule in recent years due to health challenges, including stiff-person syndrome (SPS).