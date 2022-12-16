George Clooney wrote “fake notes” to his fellow actors, in which he pretended to be Bill Clinton, after stealing some of the former president’s personalised stationery.

The 61-year-old actor - known for his love of pranks - was mocked by Matt Damon, who revealed his secret during a speech at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors.

Damon described Clooney as “a man who once stole Bill Clinton’s stationery and wrote fake notes to actors, saying how much the president loved their movies.”

