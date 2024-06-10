Independent TV
House of the Dragon stars line up on red carpet for season 2 premiere
The cast of the hit Game of Thrones spin-off spoke to media at the premiere for the show’s hotly anticipated season 2, held in London’s Leicester Square.
House of the Dragon stars spoke about violence, the role of gender in acting, and things to look forward to for the second season.
Ewan Mitchell, who plays Prince Aemond Targaryen, highlighted the costume design.
“It encourages you to abandon who you are”, he told Press Association.
“That’s liberating.”
00:51