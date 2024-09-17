Great British Bake Off 2024: Meet this year’s contestants as start date confirmed

Meet this year’s contestants for The Great British Bake Off.

Once again, 12 aspiring bakers will battle it out in the Bake Off tent, with their skills judged by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Among those hoping to be named star baker is 67-year-old Jeff, a former university lecturer from West Yorkshire, who moved to the UK from the Bronx.

He will be competing against the likes of 29-year-old Mike, a farm manager from Wiltshire, and 34-year-old Georgie, a paediatric nurse from Carmarthenshire.

The Great British Bake Off returns on Tuesday 24 September at 8pm on Channel 4.