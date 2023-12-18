Jimmy Kimmel mocks George Santos over Cameo videos

Jimmy Kimmel has mocked George Santos over videos from the disgraced former congressman’s Cameo.

The talk show host made several ridiculous requests to Mr Santos, which has led to him now demanding $20,000 from Mr Kimmel.

An attorney for the expelled House member has since sent a “cease and desist” letter to the producers of the show.

“We are writing to congratulate you — your ‘dream’ of being sued by Mr Santos may indeed come true,” ’his lawyer Andrew Mancilla wrote in the letter.