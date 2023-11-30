Girls Aloud star Cheryl Tweedy appears to have had a change of heart when it comes to the girl band reuniting for a tour.

Cheryl, along with Nicola Roberts, Kimberly Walsh, and Nadine Coyle, announced they are embarking on a new tour next year in memory of Sarah Harding, who died of breast cancer at the age of 39 in 2021.

In a newly resurfaced clip from an E4 documentary, which shows Cheryl walking her dog with former husband Ashley Cole, the singer appears adamant she will not take part in a reunion.

She states: “Can you imagine a 30-year-old ‘I’m just a love machine?’ Nah. No thanks.”