Girls Aloud open up on last moments with Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud opened up on their emotional last moments and memories with band member Sarah Harding.

Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts, Kimberly Walsh, and Nadine Coyle nnounced their reunion tour will be dedicated to Harding, who died of breast cancer at the age of 39 in 2021.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, Cheryl said: “I did speak to Sarah one-on-one and she said to me ‘I hope you four do something when I’m not here’, but in that moment I couldn’t entertain that thought.”

Walsh said: “We always talk about how much she loved Girls Aloud. She loved it. It was just the best time ever for her, we spoke so much about it the few months before she passed away and how much she loved it, she made us watch old videos.