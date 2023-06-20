Glastonbury 2023 lineup: Who is headlining this year’s music festival?

This year’s Glastonbury Festival is just hours away.

Fans are heading to Worthy Farm to catch a glimpse of headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, as well as hundreds of other artists and performers.

The Sheffield band are set to take to the Pyramid Stage for Friday night’s slot, but their headline performance could be put at risk after frontman Alex Turner was diagnosed with acute laryngitis and the band cancelled their last show before the festival.

Elton John has teased that his set will begin with a track he’s not performed in a decade and hinted at surprise guests.