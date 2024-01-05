Golden Globes host Jo Koy pledged a “fun show” as he rolled out the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s much-anticipated event.

The presenter was all smiles ahead of the show, as he opened up about his preparations, revealing he had spent Christmas “locked away” at home practicing.

The finishing touches are underway for one of Hollywood's biggest nights, with the seating chart for Sunday's ceremony revealed during the press preview at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are reportedly seated next to Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese and actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday 7 January on CBS.