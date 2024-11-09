Grammy Awards: 2025’s biggest snubs as Dua Lipa misses out on nomination

The nominations shortlist for the 2025 Grammy Awards is out, and fans have been left surprised that a number of their favourite artists failed to have their work recognised - despite releasing albums and having chart success this year.

One of those left disappointed is Dua Lipa, who released her album ‘Radical Optimism’ in May 2024, with singles from it charting highly. However, she didn’t get a single nomination this year.

Another is Hozier, whose hit song ‘Too Sweet’ became a number one single in a number of different countries, but didn’t make the cut for the awards.

While Ariana Grande received nominations in nicher categories, her album, ‘Eternal Sunshine’, wasn’t included in any of the big four, including ‘best album’.