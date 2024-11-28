Great British Bake Off contestant Dylan Bachelet has revealed his real highlight of the show - and it wasn’t baking.

The 20-year-old, a finalist in this year’s competition, alongside fellow contestant Christiaan de Vries and winner Georgie Grasso, has revealed more about his time on the show.

Appearing on the spin-off show Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Dylan admitted his favourite part of the competition was going for dinner with his fellow contestants after their showstopper trials.

Dylan said: “We could go get food and drink and sit with all the bakers.

“It was so good. You had nothing to worry about and you could just eat as much as you wanted.”