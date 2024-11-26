Great British Bake Off 2024 winner revealed in nail-biting final

The Great British Bake Off 2024 winner has been revealed in a nail-biting final.

Contestants Dylan Bachelet, 20, Christiaan de Vries, 34, and Georgie Grasso, 34 battled it out to be crowned winner of the popular baking show on Tuesday (26 November).

In a tense final, which saw all three tasked with creating an elaborate hanging celebration cake, it was Georgie who proved to be victorious.

As her name was called out, the mother from Wales appeared speechless, before adding: “I can’t believe I’ve won the Great British Bake Off.

“It means everything, I’ve always been so self-doubtful, but I just went for it.

“I’m so proud of myself.”