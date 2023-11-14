Great British Bake Off’s Matty gets ‘surprise’ Paul Hollywood handshake

Great British Bake Off contestant Matty was surprised to receive a prestigious Paul Hollywood handshake for his “delicious” sausage rolls in Tuesday night’s episode (14 November).

The young baker was praised for the flavour, colour and texture of his sausage rolls in the first challenge of the night.

Holding out his hand, Hollywood said: “Thank you for bringing me a good sausage roll. It is delicious.”

Matty, who says he previously escaped elimination from the competition “by the skin of his teeth”, was delighted.

He said: “I never thought about getting a handshake, it took me by surprise. I am pretty happy with that.”