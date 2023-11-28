Great British Bake Off : Matty Edgell’s best moments as he’s crowned 2023 winner

He is the smiley PE and science teacher who has now become the winner of the Great British Bake Off 2023.

From admitting he never told anyone he “felt like a good baker” to taking the prestigious titleon Tuesday (28 November), it has been a complete whirlwind of a few weeks for Matty Edgell.

The 28-year-old from Peterborough, is known for always having a smile on his face, whatever baking challenge lay ahead.

From his jokes with Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding to receiving the very famous Paul Hollywood handshake, we take a look back at Edgell’s highlights of the series.