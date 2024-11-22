Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:27
Gwyneth Paltrow makes Timothée Chalamet confession after viral kissing photos
Gwyneth Paltrow confessed her “mom group” went crazy after she recently filmed a kissing scene with Timothée Chalamet.
Photos of the actress kissing the Dune star in the upcoming sports drama Marty Supreme went viral on social media last month.
The Oscar winner addressed the scene when she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (21 November).
She said: “You're trying to have this scene, you know it's a private moment, and then there are paparazzi.
“All my mom group texts were like, 'Oh my God.' They were on fire. It was pretty funny.”
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
32:58
The full interview: William Hague in conversation with Geordie Greig
04:24
How a survivor became CEO of a domestic abuse charity
01:41
When Halle Berry wore the perfect dress for the perfect moment
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
06:10
TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:24
Watch moment easyJet plane flies over erupting Iceland volcano
00:37
Watch: British Army fire artillery gun close to Russia border
00:50
Trans activist confronts Nancy Mace at Georgetown conference
01:08
Putin sends warning to ‘ruling elites’ after Russia tests new missile
00:44
Watch: 100-year-old Colorado Buffaloes superfan serenaded on pitch
00:47
Watch: Tommy Fury and Darren Till press conference descends into brawl
00:21
Taylor Knibb tells T100 crew not to film her running in triathlon
00:47
Trump fist pumps UFC crowd as president-elect joined by Elon Musk
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:52
RFK Jr. shares rare glimpse of family life in new video with grandkids
01:06
I’m A Celebrity’s Tulisa reveals she’s been celibate for three years
01:41
Davina McCall in tears as she talks about ‘courage’ before surgery
01:20