Gwyneth Paltrow makes Timothée Chalamet confession after viral kissing photos

Gwyneth Paltrow confessed her “mom group” went crazy after she recently filmed a kissing scene with Timothée Chalamet.

Photos of the actress kissing the Dune star in the upcoming sports drama Marty Supreme went viral on social media last month.

The Oscar winner addressed the scene when she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (21 November).

She said: “You're trying to have this scene, you know it's a private moment, and then there are paparazzi.

“All my mom group texts were like, 'Oh my God.' They were on fire. It was pretty funny.”