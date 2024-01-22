Trailer for new Harambe documentary with previously unseen footage of famous gorilla

A new documentary on Harambe the gorilla, which includes previously unseen footage, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Called ‘Harambe,’ the documentary features interviews from leading wildlife experts and media members, including the gorilla’s personal photographer, Jeff McCurry, and notable animal rights activist Will Travers OBE and his mother, Born Free actress Virginia McKenna DBE.

The 17-year-old silverback was shot dead at Cincinnati Zoo in May 2016, after a three-year-old boy fell into the gorilla’s enclosure and Harambe took hold of the child, causing a zoo worker to fatally shoot the primate.

The incident, which was recorded on video, received international coverage and became one of the most talked about moments of 2016.