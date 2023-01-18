Hogwarts Legacy leak reveals exciting new gameplay details

A fresh leak for the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy video game has revealed some new details about the much-anticipated Harry Potter title.

According to the online post, being sorted into different houses will give players different progression on main story quests, but they all wrap up with the same result.

It’s claimed some will be able to visit Azkaban, based on choices they make in the game.

The moment players will be able to learn the killing curse has also been teased, with the leak suggesting it will be unlockable towards the end of the game.

